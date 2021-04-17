At the same time, 79,864,714 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The number of people worldwide who have died with COVID-19 has passed three million, namely 3,002,736 people.

That's according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

In total, 140,123,393 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 19:20 on April 17.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (566,406 people), Brazil (368,749), Mexico (211,693), India (175,649), the United Kingdom (127,507), Italy (116,676), Russia (103,451), and France (100,563).

At the same time, 79,864,714 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (31,584,046 confirmed cases), India (14,526,609), Brazil (13,832,455), France (5,285,307), Russia (4,640,537), the United Kingdom (4,401,113), Turkey (4,150,039), Italy (3,857,443), and Spain (3,407,283).

As many as 192 countries have been affected by the virus.

Translation: Olena Kotova