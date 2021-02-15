The overall death toll is 2,399,985 people, while 61,074,946 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 108.8 million patients as of February 15.

Read alsoEU names condition for resumption of non-essential travel for tourists from UkraineAs many as 108,818,669 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 09:24 on February 15, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (485,336 people), Brazil (239,245), Mexico (174,207), India (155,732), the United Kingdom (117,387), Italy (93,577), France (80,961), and Russia (78,825).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (27,640,282 confirmed cases), India (10,916,589), Brazil (9,834,513), the United Kingdom (4,049,920), Russia (4,026,506), France (3,467,884), Spain (3,056,035), Italy (2,721,879), and Turkey (2,586,183).

As many as 192 countries have been affected by the virus.

Author: UNIAN