The parties also signed a loan agreement on Kyiv's Boryspil Airport.

The European Investment Bank will provide EUR50 million to help Ukraine combat the coronavirus.

"The funds will go towards purchasing COVID-19 vaccines and the related cold supply chain equipment that is key for the successful distribution of vaccines across the country," the EIB said. "The loan reinforces Ukraine's ability to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. The operation is part of the overall COVID-19 response support provided by Team Europe."

A letter on amendments to the Financial Agreement between Ukraine and the EIB was signed during a working visit of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to the EIB headquarters in Luxembourg on February, the Ukrainian government's press service reported.

These funds will be made available from the existing EUR400 million Ukraine Municipal Infrastructure Programme (UMIP) being implemented by the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development. The Ukrainian Ministry of Health will implement the COVID-19 facility in cooperation with the Project Management Support Unit under UMIP to provide strategic and operational advice as well as project management support to both ministries.

