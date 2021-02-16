The overall death toll is 2,406,635 people, while 61,368,374 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 109.1 million patients as of February 16.

Read alsoNo new COVID-19 strains detected in Ukraine yet – WHO representativeAs many as 109,162,197 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 09:25 on February 16, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The overall death toll is 2,406,635 people, while 61,368,374 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (486,325 people), Brazil (239,773), Mexico (174,657), India (155,813), the United Kingdom (117,622), Italy (93,835), France (82,374), and Russia (79,210).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (27,694,165 confirmed cases), India (10,925,710), Brazil (9,866,710), the United Kingdom (4,059,696), Russia (4,040,505), France (3,528,856), Spain (3,086,286), Italy (2,729,223), and Turkey (2,594,128).

As many as 192 countries have been affected by the virus.

Author: UNIAN