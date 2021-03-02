The overall death toll is 2,539,880 people, while 64,675,787 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 114.4 million patients as of March 2.

As many as 114,478,539 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 10:25 on March 2, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (514,657 people), Brazil (255,720), Mexico (186,152), India (157,248), the United Kingdom (123,187), Italy (97,945), France (86,955), and Russia (85,458).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (28,664,463 confirmed cases), India (11,124,527), Brazil (10,587,001), Russia (4,220,291), the United Kingdom (4,194,289), France (3,820,369), Spain (3,204,531), Italy (2,938,371), and Turkey (2,711,479).

As many as 192 countries have been affected by the virus.

Reporting by UNIAN