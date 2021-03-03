The overall death toll is 2,549,457 people, while 64,908,996 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 114.7 million patients as of March 3.

Read alsoHealth ministry hopes to provide all Ukrainians with COVID-19 vaccine by NovAs many as 114,759,938 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 09:26 on March 3, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (516,608 people), Brazil (257,361), Mexico (187,187), India (157,346), the United Kingdom (123,530), Italy (98,288), France (87,373), and Russia (85,458).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (28,719,615 confirmed cases), India (11,139,516), Brazil (10,646,926), Russia (4,220,291), the United Kingdom (4,200,700), France (3,843,241), Spain (3,130,184), Italy (2,955,434), and Turkey (2,723,316).

As many as 192 countries have been affected by the virus.

