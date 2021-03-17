The overall death toll is 2,670,763 people, while 68,458,377 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 120.7 million patients as of March 17.

Read alsoCOVID-19: Ukraine to issue international vaccine certificatesAs many as 120,710,811 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 09:26 on March 17, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (536,914 people), Brazil (282,127), Mexico (195,119), India (159,044), the United Kingdom (125,927), Italy (103,001), Russia (91,395), and France (91,324).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (29,549,010 confirmed cases), Brazil (11,603,535), India (11,438,734), Russia (4,360,033), the United Kingdom (4,282,203), France (4,168,411), Italy (3,258,770), Spain (3,200,024), and Turkey (2,911,642).

As many as 192 countries have been affected by the virus.

