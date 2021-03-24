The overall death toll is 2,734,668 people, while 70,472,410 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 124.2 million patients as of March 24.

Read alsoCOVID-19: Ukraine mandates negative PCR test for crossing inAs many as 124,218,483 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 09:26 on March 24, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The overall death toll is 2,734,668 people, while 70,472,410 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (543,843 people), Brazil (298,676), Mexico (199,048), India (160,441), the United Kingdom (126,523), Italy (105,879), Russia (94,231), and France (93,064).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (29,922,391 confirmed cases), Brazil (12,130,019), India (11,734,058), Russia (4,424,595), France (4,373,607), the United Kingdom (4,321,019), Italy (3,419,616), Spain (3,234,319), and Turkey (2,061,520).

As many as 192 countries have been affected by the virus.

Reporting by UNIAN