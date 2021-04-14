The overall death toll is 2,959,675 people, while 78,331,088 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 137.4 million patients as of April 14.

Read alsoUkraine seeing peak of third COVID-19 wave – Health ministerAs many as 137,467,864 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 10:20 on April 14, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (563,446 people), Brazil (358,425), Mexico (210,282), India (172,085), the United Kingdom (127,369), Italy (115,088), Russia (101,882), and France (99,639).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (31,345,992 confirmed cases), India (13,873,825), Brazil (13,599,994), France (5,167,265), Russia (4,613,646), the United Kingdom (4,390,801), Turkey (3,962,760), Italy (3,793,033), and Spain (3,376,548).

As many as 192 countries have been affected by the virus.

Translation: Olena Kotova