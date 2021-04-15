The overall death toll is 2,973,058 people, while 78,751,015 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 138.2 million patients as of April 15.

As many as 138,278,420 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 09:20 on April 15, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (564,402 people), Brazil (361,884), Mexico (210,812), India (173,123), the United Kingdom (127,407), Italy (115,557), Russia (102,275), and France (99,936).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (31,421,361 confirmed cases), India (14,074,564), Brazil (13,673,507), France (5,210,772), Russia (4,613,646), the United Kingdom (4,393,330), Turkey (4,025,557), Italy (3,809,193), and Spain (3,387,022).

As many as 192 countries have been affected by the virus.

Translation: Olena Kotova