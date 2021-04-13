The situation is getting stabilized gradually in all the regions.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says the country is currently seeing the peak of the third COVID-19 wave.

"As for the epidemic, I must say that – as we predicted – we have reached the peak of the case rate, the peak of the third wave. And now the situation has started to stabilize gradually. We currently see this in all the regions. In particular, we see a decrease in hospitalizations," he said at a briefing on Tuesday, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

According to Stepanov, there were 2,000 fewer hospitalized patients last week against the previous one.

According to Stepanov, there were 2,000 fewer hospitalized patients last week against the previous one.

He added the number of ambulance calls was also on the decline.

Stepanov once again called on citizens to comply with epidemiological measures.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

In the past day, 11,680 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 501 children and 366 healthcare workers. Some 2,334 new patients were hospitalized. Some 457 fatalities, as well as 14,019 recoveries were recorded in the past 24 hours.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the city rose by 1,503 in the past day. There were 42 fatalities and 605 recoveries.

Ukraine ranks 16th worldwide in the total number of cases and 18th in the number of casualties from the coronavirus, according to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

On February 24, 2021, Ukraine launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign. In total, 388,401 people have already received their first shot of the vaccine.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila