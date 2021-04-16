The overall death toll is 2,986,608 people, while 79,216,434 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 139.1 million patients as of April 16.

As many as 139,109,041 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 09:20 on April 16, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (565,289 people), Brazil (365,444), Mexico (211,213), India (174,308), the United Kingdom (127,438), Italy (115,937), Russia (102,667), and France (100,232).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (31,495,649 confirmed cases), India (14,291,917), Brazil (13,746,681), France (5,248,853), Russia (4,622,464), the United Kingdom (4,396,096), Turkey (4,086,957), Italy (3,826,156), and Spain (3,396,685).

As many as 192 countries have been affected by the virus.

