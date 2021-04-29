The overall death toll is 3,151,176 people, while 86,888,592 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 149.6 million patients as of April 29.

Read alsoUkraine to get nearly 1 million doses of Pfizer vaccine in May – Health ministerAs many as 149,642,605 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 10:20 on April 29, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (574,329 people), Brazil (398,185), Mexico (215,918), India (204,832), the United Kingdom (127,734), Italy (120,256), Russia (107,547), and France (104,077).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (32,230,019 confirmed cases), India (18,376,421), Brazil (14,521,289), France (5,626,985), Turkey (4,751,026), Russia (4,732,981), the United Kingdom (4,427,394), Italy (3,994,894), and Spain (3,504,799).

As many as 192 countries have been affected by the virus.

Translation: Olena Kotova