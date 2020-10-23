The overall death toll is 1,137,204 people, while 28,345,328 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 41.7 million patients as of October 23.

Read alsoCOVID-19 can live on skin for nine hours – studyAs many as 41,705,699 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 09:24 on October 23, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The overall death toll is 1,137,204 people, while 28,345,328 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (223,042 people), Brazil (155,900), India (117,306), Mexico (87,415), the United Kingdom (44,437), Italy (36,968), and Spain (34,521).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (8,408,340 confirmed cases), India (7,761,312), Brazil (5,323,630), Russia (1,453,923), Argentina (1,053,650), France (1,041,991), Spain (1,026,281), and Colombia (990,373).

As many as 189 countries have been affected by the virus.

