Ukraine was once again not included in the list of countries whose residents are allowed to enter the EU without restrictions.

Following a review under the recommendation on the gradual lifting of the temporary restrictions on non-essential travel into the EU, the Council updated the list of countries for which travel restrictions should be lifted.

As stipulated in the Council recommendation, this list will continue to be reviewed regularly and, as the case may be, updated, as reported in a press release on October 22, 2020.

Based on the criteria and conditions set out in the recommendation, as from October 22 member states should gradually lift the travel restrictions at the external borders for residents of the following third countries: Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Uruguay, and China, subject to confirmation of reciprocity.

Read alsoEU to open borders for Ukrainians by late spring 2021, German envoy saysTravel restrictions should also be gradually lifted for the special administrative regions of China Hong Kong and Macao, subject to confirmation of reciprocity.

Residents of Andorra, Monaco, San Marino and the Vatican should be considered as EU residents for the purpose of this recommendation.

Ukraine was once again not included in the list of countries whose residents are allowed to enter the EU without restrictions.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest

Ukraine said 7,053 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of October 22, 2020, marking yet another highest daily rise.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 322,879.

As many as 134,898 patients, including 2,679 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 6,043 with 116 fatalities recorded in the past day.

Author: UNIAN