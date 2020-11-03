The overall death toll is 1,206,398 people, while 31,366,859 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 46.8 million patients as of November 3.

As many as 46,884,703 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 09:24 on November 3, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (231,562 people), Brazil (160,253), India (123,097), Mexico (92,100), the United Kingdom (46,943), Italy (39,059), and France (37,485).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (9,292,514 confirmed cases), India (8,267,623), Brazil (5,554,206), Russia (1,642,665), France (1,460,745), Spain (1,240,697), Argentina (1,183,131), and the United Kingdom (1,057,021).

As many as 190 countries have been affected by the virus.

