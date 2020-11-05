The overall death toll is 1,225,463 people, while 31,900,365 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 48.1 million patients as of November 5.

Read alsoDaily number of new COVID-19 cases in Ukraine may grow to 15,000 by Jan – expertAs many as 48,107,322 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 09:24 on November 5, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The overall death toll is 1,225,463 people, while 31,900,365 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (233,729 people), Brazil (161,106), India (124,315), Mexico (93,228), the United Kingdom (47,832), Italy (39,764), and France (38,728).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (9,486,677 confirmed cases), India (8,364,086), Brazil (5,590,025), Russia (1,680,574), France (1,591,152), Spain (1,284,408), Argentina (1,205,928), and Colombia (1,108,086).

As many as 190 countries have been affected by the virus.

Author: UNIAN