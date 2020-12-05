The overall death toll is 1,521,598 people, while 42,484,682 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 66 million patients as of December 5.

As many as 66,045,464 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 15:26 on December 5, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The overall death toll is 1,521,598 people, while 42,484,682 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (279,008 people), Brazil (175,964), India (139,700), Mexico (108,863), the United Kingdom (60,714), Italy (58,852), and France (54,859).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (14,373,720 confirmed cases), India (9,608,211), Brazil (6,533,968), Russia (2,410,462), France (2,321,703), the United Kingdom (1,694,806), and Italy (1,688,939).

As many as 191 countries have been affected by the virus.

