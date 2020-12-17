The overall death toll is 1,649,480 people, while 41,996,204 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 74.2 million patients as of December 17.

As many as 74,248,878 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 09:28 on December 17, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (307,501 people), Brazil (183,735), India (144,451), Mexico (115,769), Italy (66,537), the United Kingdom (65,618), and France (59,472).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (16,979,777 confirmed cases), India (9,956,557), Brazil (7,040,608), Russia (2,708,940), France (2,465,126), Turkey (1,928,165), and the United Kingdom (1,918,736).

As many as 191 countries have been affected by the virus.

