The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 90.9 million patients as of January 12.

Read alsoChina says WHO COVID-19 origins probe team to arrive Jan 14 – mediaAs many as 90,907,661 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 09:22 on January 12, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The overall death toll is 1,945,203 people, while 50,304,353 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (376,280 people), Brazil (203,580), India (151,327), Mexico (134,368), the United Kingdom (82,096), Italy (79,203), France (68,197), and Russia (61,389).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (22,618,066 confirmed cases), India (10,479,179), Brazil (8,131,612), Russia (3,389,733), the United Kingdom (3,127,643), France (2,844,680), Turkey (2,336,476), Italy (2,289,021), and Spain (2,111,782).

As many as 191 countries have been affected by the virus.

