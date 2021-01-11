As long as humanity continues to invade new territories with attempts to forcibly colonize and domesticate them, the world will deal with danger and viruses never seen before.

U.S. immunologist Janko Nikolich-Žugich has said the world needs to prepare for new pandemics.

Read alsoNumber of COVID-19 cases confirmed worldwide exceeds 90.2 mln"As long as humanity continues to invade new territories with attempts to forcibly colonize and domesticate them, we will deal with danger and viruses never seen before. Can we leave them alone? This is a difficult question to which I have no reasonable answer. So it's time to prepare for new pandemics," he said in an interview with the Ukrayinska Pravda online newspaper.

Author: UNIAN