The overall death toll is 1,962,759 people, while 50,661,756 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 91.6 million patients as of January 13.

Read alsoU.S. immunologist: Time to prepare for new pandemicsAs many as 91,625,322 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 09:21 on January 13, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (380,796 people), Brazil (204,690), India (151,529), Mexico (135,682), the United Kingdom (83,342), Italy (79,819), France (68,939), and Russia (61,908).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (22,846,796 confirmed cases), India (10,495,147), Brazil (8,195,637), Russia (3,412,390), the United Kingdom (3,173,296), France (2,864,360), Turkey (2,346,285), Italy (2,303,263), and Spain (2,137,220).

As many as 191 countries have been affected by the virus.

Author: UNIAN