The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 95.5 million patients as of January 19.

As many as 95,577,274 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 09:22 on January 19, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The overall death toll is 2,041,098 people, while 52,691,388 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (399,003 people), Brazil (210,299), India (152,556), Mexico (141,248), the United Kingdom (90,031), Italy (82,554), France (70,826), and Russia (65,059).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (24,078,772 confirmed cases), India (10,581,823), Brazil (8,511,770), Russia (3,552,888), the United Kingdom (3,443,350), France (2,972,889), Turkey (2,392,963), Italy (2,390,102), and Spain (2,336,451).

As many as 191 countries have been affected by the virus.

Author: UNIAN