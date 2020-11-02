The overall death toll is 1,200,366 people, while 31,078,841 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 46.5 million patients as of November 2.

Read alsoHospital load for COVID-19 patients approaching 70% across UkraineAs many as 46,509,820 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 08:24 on November 2, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (230,996 people), Brazil (160,074), India (122,607), Mexico (91,895), the United Kingdom (46,807), Italy (38,826), and France (37,057).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (9,207,364 confirmed cases), India (8,229,313), Brazil (5,545,705), Russia (1,624,648), France (1,458,999), Spain (1,185,678), Argentina (1,173,533), and Colombia (1,082,767).

As many as 190 countries have been affected by the virus.

