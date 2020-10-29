Almost 300 new cases were reported on the peninsula on the past day; seven people died over the period under review.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Russia-occupied Crimea since the beginning of the pandemic has exceeded 11,300 cases.

The total death toll is 206 people, the Crimean Human Rights Group said on Facebook on October 29, citing the occupying authorities' data.

In particular, the occupying authorities of Crimea have reported 11,347 coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic; of them 2,338 were in Sevastopol, it said.

Read alsoCOVID-19: Over 7,300 new active cases reported on Oct 29

"According to the occupying authorities, seven people died from the new coronavirus (two of them in the city of Sevastopol) in the past 24 hours; 299 new cases of COVID-19, including 74 in Sevastopol, were reported in Crimea," it said.

According to experts from the Crimean Human Rights Group, the occupying authorities of the peninsula are deliberately hiding information about the real number of COVID-19 victims.

"The so-called official statistics on the incidence of the new coronavirus on the peninsula are underestimated, because it does not reflect data on infections in the ranks of the Russian army and law enforcement agencies, as well as patients with community-acquired pneumonia. In addition, the occupying authorities are constantly changing their approaches to recording mortality from COVID-19," it said.

Other related news reports

Author: UNIAN