The overall death toll is 1,469,052 people, while 40,571,055 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 63.2 million patients as of December 1.

As many as 63,290,093 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 10:25 on December 1, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (268,087 people), Brazil (173,120), India (137,621), Mexico (105,940), the United Kingdom (58,545), Italy (55,576), and France (52,819).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (13,545,017 confirmed cases), India (9,462,809), Brazil (6,335,878), Russia (2,302,062), France (2,275,016), Spain (1,648,187), and the United Kingdom (1,633,733).

As many as 191 countries have been affected by the virus.

