The overall death toll is 1,765,739 people, while 45,734,947 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 80.8 million patients as of December 28.

Read alsoMinister Kuleba says China ready to supply COVID-19 vaccine to UkraineAs many as 80,830,708 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 10:22 on December 28, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (333,129 people), Brazil (191,139), India (147,901), Mexico (122,426), Italy (71,925), the United Kingdom (70,860), and France (62,867).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (19,136,158 confirmed cases), India (10,207,871), Brazil (7,484,285), Russia (3,047,335), France (2,616,510), the United Kingdom (2,295,228), and Turkey (2,147,578).

As many as 191 countries have been affected by the virus.

