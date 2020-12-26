EU citizens will get vaccines developed by BioNTech and Pfizer.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen says the COVID-19 vaccine has been delivered to all the European Union member states.

"Today, we start turning the page on a difficult year. The COVID-19 vaccine has been delivered to all EU countries," she said on Twitter on December 26.

Vaccination will begin tomorrow across the EU, she added.

Vaccination will begin tomorrow across the EU, she added.

"The EU vaccination days are a touching moment of unity. Vaccination is the lasting way out of the pandemic," she stressed.

Ursula von der Leyen also noted that vaccination would help Europeans to get their normal lives back, gradually.

At the same time, she called on Europeans to continue to adhere to quarantine measures.

Vaccination against COVID-19

EU citizens will get vaccines against COVID-19 developed by BioNTech and Pfizer.

BioNTech's Chief Business Officer Sean Marett said the EU is scheduled to receive 12.5 million doses of the vaccine by the end of 2020.

First vaccinations would take place in the EU on December 27-29. The European Union has agreed to pay EUR 15.50 ($18.90) per dose for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Earlier, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Schmyhal said Poland could become a mediating country in receiving vaccines from the European Union. Negotiations are underway between the countries.

