KYIV, 23 October 2020 – Observers from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) will hold an online press conference to present their preliminary conclusions following the local elections in Ukraine.

What:

  • An online press conference of the international observer team sent by ODIHR for the local elections in Ukraine
  • The press conference can be followed on livestream, at www.facebook.com/osce.odihr
  • Journalists wishing to ask questions will be able to do so via Zoom (see details below)

Who:

  • Ingibjörg Sólrún Gísladóttir, Head of the ODIHR limited election observation mission

When:

  • 15:00, Monday, 26 October 2020

Registration:

Author: UNIAN