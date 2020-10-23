Election observers for Ukraine local elections to hold press conference on Monday

KYIV, 23 October 2020 – Observers from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) will hold an online press conference to present their preliminary conclusions following the local elections in Ukraine. What: An online press conference of the international observer team sent by ODIHR for the local elections in Ukraine

The press conference can be followed on livestream, at www.facebook.com/osce.odihr

Journalists wishing to ask questions will be able to do so via Zoom (see details below) Who: Ingibjörg Sólrún Gísladóttir, Head of the ODIHR limited election observation mission When: 15:00, Monday, 26 October 2020 Registration: Journalists wishing to ask questions via Zoom should register with Thomas Rymer, mission spokesperson, thomas.rymer@odihr.org.ua, and Veronica Laputska, media analyst, veronica.laputska@odihr.org.ua by 12:00 on 26 October 2020. Author: UNIAN

