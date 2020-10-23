KYIV, 23 October 2020 – Observers from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) will hold an online press conference to present their preliminary conclusions following the local elections in Ukraine.
What:
- An online press conference of the international observer team sent by ODIHR for the local elections in Ukraine
- The press conference can be followed on livestream, at www.facebook.com/osce.odihr
- Journalists wishing to ask questions will be able to do so via Zoom (see details below)
Who:
- Ingibjörg Sólrún Gísladóttir, Head of the ODIHR limited election observation mission
When:
- 15:00, Monday, 26 October 2020
Registration:
- Journalists wishing to ask questions via Zoom should register with Thomas Rymer, mission spokesperson, thomas.rymer@odihr.org.ua, and Veronica Laputska, media analyst, veronica.laputska@odihr.org.ua by 12:00 on 26 October 2020.