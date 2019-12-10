U.S. congratulates Ukraine on new IMF program – Embassy

Ukraine and the IMF have agreed on a new three-year US$5.5 billion cooperation program.

The United States Embassy in Ukraine has congratulated Ukraine on a new program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"Congratulations to Ukraine and the IMF for reaching a staff level agreement for a new aid program. A successful IMF program is critical to Ukraine's economic growth and military defense," the embassy said on Twitter on December 9.

As UNIAN reported earlier, Ukraine and the IMF had agreed on a new three-year US$5.5 billion Extended Fund Facility for Ukraine. The IMF Board is yet to approve the deal.

Ukrainian Finance Minister Oksana Markarova said that the agreement with the IMF would let Ukraine get EUR 500 million in macro-financial assistance from the European Union on favorable terms in the coming months.