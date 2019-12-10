Ukraine ready for complex negotiations on gas transit, possible "gas war" – prime minister
15:00, 10 December 2019Economy
Ukraine's gas storage facilities are full, its logic is supported by the EU and the Stockholm arbitration award, while the Nord Stream 2 pipe has not been completed yet.
