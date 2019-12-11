Ukraine's hryvnia may strengthen to UAH 22-UAH 23 per U.S. dollar in H1 2020 – expert
15:20, 11 December 2019Economy
338 0
However, the hryvnia may weaken to UAH 25-UAH 25.5 against the U.S. dollar at the end of 2019.
Please Subscribe For Full Access
UNIAN Web subscription
Get a complete information picture of the day by subscribing to UNIAN’s news feeds.
For more information, please call:
+38 (044) 354-28-06
n.tkachenko@pluses.com.ua
If you see a spelling error on our site, select it and press Ctrl+Enter