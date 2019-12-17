Next round of Ukraine-Russia-EU gas transit talks scheduled for Dec 19

The parties will discuss transit shipments of Russian gas via Ukraine to Europe after December 31.

The next round of trilateral gas transit talks involving Ukraine, the Russian Federation and the European Union is scheduled for December 19.

"Looking forward to the next round of #TrilateralGasTalks at political level this Thursday 19 December. The time is high to send a positive message to markets and consumers. #Russia #Ukraine," European Commission Vice-President for the Energy Union and EU Space policy Maroš Šefčovič said on Twitter on December 17.

Read alsoPM Honcharuk: Price of natural gas in Ukraine this winter to depend on talks with Russia

According to UNIAN, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, following a Normandy summit in Paris on December 9, announced there is a chance to sign a new transit agreement with the Russian Federation on better terms than before.

The latest trilateral talks on gas transit via Ukraine from January 1, 2020, took place in Brussels on October 28. They were preceded by a meeting on September 19.

The current transit contract between Ukraine and Russia's Gazprom was concluded in 2009 for a period of 10 years. After it expires from 2020, the Russian monopolist intends to minimize gas transit through Ukraine.