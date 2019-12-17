Ukraine's Cabinet plans to expand sanctions against Russian companies
18:00, 17 December 2019Economy
261 0
The list includes legal entities supplying equipment for Russian defense industry capacities located in the occupied Donbas and Crimea.
Please Subscribe For Full Access
UNIAN Web subscription
Get a complete information picture of the day by subscribing to UNIAN’s news feeds.
For more information, please call:
+38 (044) 354-28-06
n.tkachenko@pluses.com.ua
If you see a spelling error on our site, select it and press Ctrl+Enter