Ukraine's Ministry for Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture says as of April 1, Ukrainian agrarians launched a campaign to sow spring crops in 16 regions, except for Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Lviv, Sumy, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv regions.

The agrarians planted the crops on 310,000 hectares (ha), or 4% of the target set at 7.52 million ha, according to ministry's website.

In particular, wheat was sown on 13,580 ha (8% of the target), barley on 226,110 ha (16% of the target), oats on 5,710 ha (3% of the target), and peas on 65,160 ha (28% of the target).

Zaporizhia, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions were in the lead during the sowing campaign, having planted spring grain and leguminous crops on 59,400 ha, 50,300 ha, and 34,240 ha, respectively.

Background

Ukraine's Ministry for Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture says the harvest of grain crops in Ukraine in 2021 may reach a record high figure posted in 2019, that is 75 million tonnes.

