In 14 regions, the sowing of early spring grain and leguminous crops has been completed.

Ukrainian agrarians are finishing the sowing of early spring crops.

That's according to the Ministry for Development of Economy, Trade, and Agriculture.

Ukraine has already sown: 174,700 hectares (99%) of wheat, 1.33 million hectares (96%) of barley, 186,800 hectares (96%) of oats, and 229,600 hectares (98%) of peas.

Also, 4.6 million hectares of sunflower (72%) and 3.9 million hectares of corn (74%) have been sown. Agrarians in nine regions sowed buckwheat on ​​26,300 hectares (33%), in other 10 regions millet was sown on an area of ​​25,900 hectares (22%), while all regions continue sowing soybeans, which have already been sown on an area of ​​626,000 hectares (45%).

"In total, as of the reporting date, Ukrainian agricultural producers have sown 5.9 million hectares with spring grains and legumes, which is 78% of the forecast. Over the past week, farmers have sown 1.53 million hectares of spring crops," the statement says.

In Vinnytsia, Volyn, Zakarpattia, Kyiv, Poltava, Rivne, Lviv, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky, Kherson, Odesa, Donetsk, Cherkasy, and Mykolaiv regions, the sowing of early spring grain and leguminous crops has been completed.

In addition, by May 13, agrarians completed the sowing of sugar beet on ​​226,200 hectares.

Forecast

The Ukrainian Grain Association (UGA) suggests the 2021 grain and oilseeds harvest may reach 96.2 million tonnes, while last year's gross grain harvest amounted to 84 million tonnes.

Reporting by Yevgeny Matyushenko