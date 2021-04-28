That's including 14.9 million tonnes of wheat.

Ukraine has exported 38.39 million tonnes of cereals since the beginning of the current marketing year (MY, July 2020 – June 2021), which is 11.6 million tonnes below last year's figure.

That's according to the agrarian department of the Ministry for Development of Economy, Trade, and Agriculture.

This includes 14.9 million tonnes of wheat, 4.1 million tonnes of barley, 18.7 million tonnes of corn, and 1,700 tonnes of rye.

Read alsoUkraine sees further cuts in grain exportsIn addition, 105,000 tonnes of wheat and other types of flower was exported, which is almost 187,600 tonnes less year-on-year.

The exports of grain and oilseeds with their processed products brings about $16 billion annually, while all agricultural exports provide more than 40% of Ukraine's foreign exchange earnings.

Background

The Ukrainian Grain Association has lowered the outlook for grain exports in the current marketing year to 46.8 million tonnes, due to a decrease in the pace of wheat and corn exports.

The economy ministry forecasts grain exports in the current marketing year at 45.42 million tonnes, which is 20.5% less than in the previous MY (57.2 million tonnes).

Ukraine continues to reduce grain exports in the current season due to the low harvest in 2020, amounting to 65.4 million tonnes of grains, which is almost 7 million tonnes below last year's harvest.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko