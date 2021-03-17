In the first two months of 2021, more than 2 billion eggs, 1.05 million tonnes of milk, and 545,000 tonnes of meat were produced in Ukraine.

Egg production in Ukraine over the two months of 2021 amounted to 2.025 billion pieces, which is 16.1% fewer than in January-February 2020.

At the same time, agricultural enterprises reduced egg production by 23.4%, while household farms cut it by 1%, according to the State Statistics Service.

Meat production in Ukraine for the reporting period decreased by 5.8%, to 545,400 tonnes. Domestic agricultural enterprises reduced production by 6.4%, and households – by 4.6%.

The volume of milk production in Ukraine in January-February 2021 amounted to 1.05 million tonnes, which is 4.8% down on year.

At the same time, household-level farmers reduced milk output by 7.4%, and agricultural enterprises – by 0.9%.

Background

According to the State Statistics Service, milk production in Ukraine in late 2020 decreased by 4.2% (to 9.25 million tonnes), eggs – by 2.9% (to 16.194 billion pieces), and meat – by 1.1% (to 3.45 million tonnes).

