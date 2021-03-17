Egg production in Ukraine over the two months of 2021 amounted to 2.025 billion pieces, which is 16.1% fewer than in January-February 2020.
At the same time, agricultural enterprises reduced egg production by 23.4%, while household farms cut it by 1%, according to the State Statistics Service.
Read alsoEU resumes poultry trade with UkraineMeat production in Ukraine for the reporting period decreased by 5.8%, to 545,400 tonnes. Domestic agricultural enterprises reduced production by 6.4%, and households – by 4.6%.
The volume of milk production in Ukraine in January-February 2021 amounted to 1.05 million tonnes, which is 4.8% down on year.
At the same time, household-level farmers reduced milk output by 7.4%, and agricultural enterprises – by 0.9%.
Background
According to the State Statistics Service, milk production in Ukraine in late 2020 decreased by 4.2% (to 9.25 million tonnes), eggs – by 2.9% (to 16.194 billion pieces), and meat – by 1.1% (to 3.45 million tonnes).