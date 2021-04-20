This is the fifth market for Ukrainian milk producers, which was opened in 2021.

Head of the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection Vladyslava Magaletska says Libya has opened its market for imports of Ukrainian-made milk and dairy products.

"Now, the Libyan market is open for Ukrainian milk and dairy products. This is the fifth market for our producers and exporters of dairy products, which was opened this year by the State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection," she wrote on Facebook on April 19.

Magaletska mentioned that since the beginning of 2021, Ukrainian producers had been able to export milk and dairy products to Lebanon, Japan, Argentina, and South Korea.

Background

In 2020, Ukraine extended its exports to 12 new markets, ensured approval of 35 export certificates, and underwent two EU audits on the system of assessing state control of production of fish and fish products, poultry meat and derived products.

In February 2021, Ethiopia opened its market for imports of Ukrainian eggs.

In March, Japan opened its market for Ukrainian milk.

On April 15, 2021, Argentina officially allowed imports of Ukrainian-made milk and dairy products.

