This year, the government allocated UAH 4.5 billion, while last year it was UAH 4 billion.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food will push for increasing government funding for the agricultural sector to 1% of the country's GDP.

That's according to Minister Roman Leshchenko who addressed the International Agro-Industrial Exhibition AGRO-2021 on Tuesday, June 8, the ministry's press service reported.

In 2021 the government allocated UAH 4.5 billion to support the agricultural sector, while in 2020 the funding stood at UAH 4 billion.

"I believe that UAH 4.5 billion is not the level of government support an agricultural country deserves. The agri-industry brings 50% of forex earnings and 20% of GDP in the country, so we will lobby for an increase in state support for the agricultural sector in the amount of at least 1% of the country's GDP," the minister said.

Read alsoFarmland market in Ukraine to be launched from July 1Background

Representatives of the dairy industry believe that the amount of support for farmers laid down in the 2021 budget is insufficient as UAH 4.5 billion has been allocated for these purposes, while the previously agreed figures stood at UAH 8.2 billion.

Related

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko