Efforts will intensify to ensure access to China for exporters of peas, fish products, wheat, cherries, and apples.

The State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection is negotiating with China to open 15 markets for Ukrainian agricultural exporters.

"At the meeting, questions were raised about lifting restrictions off Ukrainian barley exports. Also, a priority is to intensify efforts to open the Chinese market for Ukrainian exporters of peas, fish products, wheat, cherries, and apples," Vladyslava Magaletska, the agency chief, wrote on Facebook following talks with China's Ambassador to Ukraine Fan Xianrong

The official noted cooperation in the field of animal feed is seen as a priority.

Read alsoGrain, flour exports down as of March 26Magaletska added that in 2020, the export of Ukrainian goods to China has doubled. In general, China accounts for 14.5% of all Ukraine's exports, with the lion's share of supplies being agri-products.

Background

In February 2021, Lebanon opened its market for the import of Ukrainian milk and dairy products from, while Ethiopia allowed Ukrainian eggs.

In March, Japan opened its market for Ukrainian milk.

In 2020, Ukraine extended its exports to 12 new markets, ensured approval of 35 export certificates, and underwent two EU audits on the system of assessing state control of production of fish and fish products, poultry meat and derived products.

Reporting by UNIAN