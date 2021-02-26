Implementation of joint projects will bring the cooperation to higher quality level, official says.

Minister for Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, Roman Leshchenko, says Ukraine and Kazakhstan will be working on a number of projects in the agricultural sector, including the opening of joint agricultural enterprises.

The comment came following the minister's meeting with Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Ukraine Darkhan Kaletaev.

"Now we are working on certain large joint projects. I'm sure that their implementation will bring cooperation to higher quality level. Key areas of cooperation in the agro-industrial complex are as follows: boosting the turnover of agricultural products, veterinary hygiene and phytosanitary, opening joint Kazakh-Ukrainian agricultural enterprises, and exchanging experience in organic production," the minister wrote on Facebook on February 26.

Today, Leshchenko says, Ukraine is successfully implementing a number of major projects in Kazakhstan, namely in the field of cattle and dairy farming, oilseed processing, agricultural machinery, etc.

"In turn, Kazakh companies are interested in investing in crop production, storage, and processing. Several silos and flour mills have already been built," he added.

Background

In July 2020, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Ukraine Darkhan Kaletaev, at a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, said that Kazakhstan was interested in Ukraine's investment projects.

Reporting by UNIAN