Ukraine intends to expand exports to the Chinese market of fruit, berries, dairy, meat, and fish products, as well as grain and flour, the State Consumer Protection Service reports.

Fewer than 500 companies are now entitled to export the said types of agricultural products to China, the statement reads.

"The State Food Service is actively working on opening Chinese markets for poultry meat, flour, fish and fish products, eggs and egg products, wheat, rapeseed, sorghum, soybean meal, apples, blueberries, peas, beans, cherries, pet food, compound animal feed, poultry, and malt," the report says.

In the first two months of 2021, Ukrainian exporters supplied to China more than $1 billion worth of goods, which is 44% more on year. The rise is due, first of all, to a significant increase in the exports of agricultural products.

"China has become the undisputed leader in the imports of corn, sunflower meal, barley, rapeseed oil, cattle meat, and milk whey. China also bought large volumes of sunflower and soybean oil," the report said.

Read alsoAgrarian Policy Ministry to fully launch work in May – ministerAccording to the ministry, now 51 Ukrainian companies have the right to export barley to China, 52 – soybeans, and 273 – corn. Ten companies were granted the right to supply frozen blueberries and bilberries. Sunflower meal is supplied by 36 producers, and rapeseed meal – by nine. Three enterprises have permits to export frozen beef and 35 – dairy products.

In addition, the procedure is ongoing for the accreditation of Ukrainian enterprises for exporting honey to China.

As UNIAN reported earlier, since year-start, Ukraine has opened eight new markets for the export of agricultural products.

Reporting by Yevgeny Matyushenko