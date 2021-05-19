Debtor airlines may face a ban on flights to Europe as early as this fall.

Ukrainian air carriers which have debts before the country's State Air Traffic Services Enterprise UkSATSE, may be slammed with a ban on all flights to Europe as early as this fall or face difficulties in performing such flights.

That's according to Avianews.com.

This will happen after Ukraine joins Eurocontrol's common route charges system.

"This brings concrete benefits to every participant in the aviation market. For airlines, it's an open and standardized rate setting process, their annual update and convenient payment of bills. For UkSATSE, it's full coverage of its costs at the expense of rates and a guarantee of their full payment by airlines," UkSATSE CEO Andriy Yarmak said, commenting on the innovations.

How the new system will work

Under the new system, from November 1, 2021, the Eurocontrol Central Route Charge Office will be issuing a single invoice to airlines for the entire flight over several countries, including over Ukraine. After that, the Organization will distribute funds for the services rendered between different providers.

If bills are unpaid, European skies will be shut for air carriers. Non-payers may also face issues when flying to Turkey, since the country is also a member of Eurocontrol.

Thus, the new payment system will improve financial discipline among air carriers. Selective payments of bills will not be an option anymore. However, sanctions can only be applied to new debts. Older debts will not be taken into account.

Eurocontrol's Central Route Charge Office will only collect fees for en-route air navigation. The payment for tower support in the area of ​​ airfields in Ukraine will remain in the area of ​​responsibility of UkSATSE.

UkSATSE

The State Air Traffic Services Enterprise of Ukraine "UkSATSE" is authorized by the state civil aviation regulatory body to provide air traffic service (ATS) across Ukrainian airspace and in the airspace over the Black Sea where the responsibility for ATS is delegated to Ukraine by international agreements.

EU's Common Route Charge System

On November 24, 2020, the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol) approved the technical integration of Ukraine into the Common Route Charges System.

