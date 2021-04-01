UIA will operate four scheduled flights a week from Kyiv to Gazipaşa and increase the number of those from Kyiv to Bodrum from three to seven a week.

The State Aviation Administration of Ukraine has allowed Ukrainian-based SkyUp Airlines to launch three new scheduled flights, namely Kyiv-Bodrum (Turkey), Kyiv-Helsinki (Finland), and Lviv-Baku (Azerbaijan).

Relevant orders have been published on the agency's website.

The Kyiv-Bodrum flights will be performed three times a week, the Kyiv-Helsinki flights – four times a week, and the Lviv-Baku flights – twice a week.

Read alsoAnother nine countries re-open borders for Ukrainian tourists – FM KulebaRights to operating flights to Bodrum, Helsinki, and Baku shall be valid for an indefinite period from May 24, April 24, and April 1, respectively.

In addition, the State Aviation Administration allowed Ukraine's largest air carrier, Ukraine International Airlines (UIA), to operate four scheduled flights a week from Kyiv to Gazipaşa (Turkey) and increase the number of those from Kyiv to Bodrum (Turkey) from three to seven a week.

Meanwhile, the regulator at the meeting of the relevant commission revoked the rights of Bukovyna Airlines to flights from Lviv to Monastir (Tunisia) and from Kyiv to Amman (Jordan).

In addition, the Commission denied Bees Airline access to the Zaporizhia-Tirana (Albania) service, as well as SkyUp – to the Kyiv-London (UK) service over the lack of quotas for the said routes.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko