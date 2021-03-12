Meanwhile, international passenger traffic dropped by 69.4%.

The State Aviation Administration of Ukraine (SAAU) says the passenger traffic at Ukrainian airports in January-February 2021 shrank by 68.2% year-over-year, to 1.03 million people.

In particular, international passenger traffic decreased by 69.4% to 892,200, the SAAU's press service said on its website.

Ukrainian airlines over the period under review reduced passenger traffic by 62.7%, to 575,200. In particular, international traffic declined by 63.2%, to 507,400 passengers.

Read alsoIsrael reopens flights to Kyiv with certain airlinesThe number of commercial flights operated by Ukrainian airlines in the first two months of 2021 decreased by 51.6%, to 5,900 flights. Of these, the number of international flights reduced by 56%, to 4,400.

Background

Passenger traffic in Ukrainian airports in 2020 decreased by 64.4%, to 8.664 million against 2019.

In 2020, Ukrainian airlines cut passenger traffic by 65%, to 4.793 million.

Reporting by UNIAN