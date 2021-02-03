The ambassadors have welcomed "constructive engagement" with the Fund.

The Ambassadors of the G7 countries (USA, UK, Canada, France, Italy, Germany, and Japan) have met with the International Monetary Fund's Resident Representative in Ukraine Goesta Ljungman.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed that an independent National Bank of Ukraine, strong anti-corruption institutions, and a comprehensive judicial reform constitute a base of Ukraine's prosperity.

The G7 envoys "welcomed Ukraine's constructive engagement with IMF," reads their respective tweet.

Centrality of independent NBU, strengthened anti-corruption institutions, and comprehensive judicial reform will lead Ukraine to prosperity and meeting international commitments, the diplomats believe.

Background

Earlier, G7 envoys voiced concerns over the attempts to roll back anti-corruption reform in Ukraine in connection with the judgment handed down by the Constitutional Court on October 27, 2020, barring the National Agency for Prevention of Corruption from vetting asset declarations and identify conflict of interest.

