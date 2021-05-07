The Pentagon is Ukraine's key partner, Blinken assured.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said the United States will consider Ukraine's request for weapons.

He made the comment during an interview with RFE/RL's Ukrainian bureau on May 6.

Asked whether the United States is considering the possibility of providing Ukraine with air defense systems and anti-sniper technology, along with a possible deployment of Patriot missiles in the country he replied that the U.S., of course, would consider any request since the Pentagon remains Ukraine's key partner.

Blinken added that the Pentagon is "looking at what additional assistance – beyond the very significant assistance that we've already provided, including equipment – would be helpful to Ukraine right now. That's a very active consideration."

U.S. military aid to Ukraine

According to U.S. media reports, the White House is weighing Kyiv's requests to send additional weapons to Ukraine as it faces the biggest military buildup of Russian forces on its border in nearly a decade. The United States would be able to provide Ukraine with additional shipments of Javelin anti-tank missiles and munitions.

The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee (SFRC) on April 21 voted on the Ukraine Security Partnership Act to increase military aid for the country, which includes the supply of lethal weapons. The bill passed the committee with bipartisan support. It increases the annual U.S. military aid for Ukraine to US$300 million, including lethal weapons.

Earlier, Chief of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak called on the U.S. to deploy the MIM-104 Patriot air defense missiles batteries.

