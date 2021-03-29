Real wages in February 2021 increased by 7.6% on year.

The average nominal wage of a full-time employee in Ukraine in February 2021 increased by 15.7% compared to February 2020, to UAH 12,549.

At the same time, compared to January 2021, the average nominal wage in February was up 1.7%, the State Statistics Service reports.

Real wages in February 2021 increased by 0.7% to the previous month, and by 7.6% on year.

The State Statistics Service notes that the average nominal wage of a full-time employee in February 2021 was 2.1 times higher than the minimum wage, set at UAH 6,000.

The smallest average wage in the country was recorded in Kirovohrad region at UAH 9,903, while the highest one – in Donetsk region, at UAH 13,224.

The average wage in Kyiv in February amounted to UAH 18,504.

Minimum wage

The minimum wage in Ukraine from January 1, 2021 was increased to UAH 6,000.

From December 1, 2021, the plan is to raise it to UAH 6,500.

Hourly Minimum Wage in 2021

From January 1, 2021: UAH 36.11;

From December 1, 2021: UAH 39.12.

The average nominal wage of a full-time employee in Ukraine in January 2021 increased by 15% compared to January 2020, up to UAH 12,337.

