Volumes could be reduced due to scheduled repairs at a Belarusian refinery.

Deputy General Director of the Belarusian Oil Company in Ukraine, Sergei Melnikov, has denied the statement by Consulting Group-95 released earlier today on the termination of A95 gasoline supplies to Ukraine.

"There is no ban. We nominated contracted volumes until the 5th of the month of deliveries," Melikov told LB.ua.

"The nomination will happen, but the volume will probably be reduced. This is due to the scheduled repair at the Mozyr refinery, which will start on June 1. There is no political motive either," Melnikov said.

Earlier today, holders of term contracts for the supply of gasoline from BNK said the Belarusian supplier did not confirm nominations for the upcoming supplies, Consulting Group A-95 reported.

At the same time, A-92 gasoline will be supplied in full, the report claimed, adding that A95 deficit could be formed in Ukraine.

On May 26, Ukraine suspended all flights with Belarus.

Restrictions on flights in the Belarusian airspace were also introduced in the European Union following the arrest of a dissident journalist Roman Protasevich at the Minsk airport.

Ukraine has also banned electricity imports from Russia and Belarus until October 2021.

